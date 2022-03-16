CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Hughes, 75, of Cortland, quietly passed away on March 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio.

He was born July 11, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of James E. and Letha C. (Baldwin) Hughes.

After graduating high school in Joplin, Missouri, Jim served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1969.

Moving to Ohio in 1971, he then earned two bachelor’s degrees from YSU.

He then went on to own and operate Warren Advertising for over 30 years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and the artistic aspects of nature.



Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce J. (Swick) Hughes; daughter, Denise (Vincent) Eckart of Hartford, Ohio; sister, Mary Ann (Craig) Reeds of St.Louis, Missouri; half-sister, Freddie Jean Singletary of New Orleans, Louisiana; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Alan) Peltola of Andover; brother-in-law, Tom (Denise) Swick of Millfield, Ohio; three grandchildren; two nieces and four nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Martha E. Nixon and half-brother, James T. Hughes.



Private services will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Champion, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

