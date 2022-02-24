WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Merton Shaner, 69, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Concord Care Center of Hartford after an eleven-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Parkinson’s Disease. He passed surrounded and comforted by his loving family.



He was born October 22, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Robert L. and Lois Dolly (Benton) Shaner.

Jim was a 1971 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

He went on to become a certified Journeyman Tool and Die Machinist. Jim started out as a homebuilder for Logangate Homes and then worked for Bollinger’s Tool Shop in Kinsman followed by Alloy Welding/PSI Tool and Die Shop in Warren.



Jim married the love of his life, Angel Lee (Lower) Shaner on June 10, 1978 and is survived by his two children, Christina “Chrissy” McKnight and James Marcus Shaner of Kinsman; four grandchildren: Christian McKnight, Cheyenne McKnight, Kayla Smith and Emma Shaner; one brother, Robert S. Shaner of Kinsman and three sisters: Laura Beth Palmer of Saegertown, Pennsylvania, Lois Sue Singleton of Poland, Ohio and Mary Kay Morain of Vienna, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his wife and parents.



Jim’s love of the outdoors was second only to his family. He shared this passion through experiences, whether sitting in a tree stand, walking a field in search of arrowheads, or picking blackberries. He was enthralled by Native American culture, including flint collection and knapping, craftsmanship of bows and arrows and flute music.

For over 30 years, Jim coached two generations of softball and baseball. He was a man of many names and talents–gunsmith, woodcarver, archer, hunter, explorer, coach, friend and papa.



A memorial service will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St, Kinsman, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Friday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Concord Care Center of Hartford, 3090 Five Points Rd., Fowler, OH 44418, or simply plant a tree in your yard or property in support of Jim’s love of nature.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

