CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Mauk, Jr., age 92, of Cortland, Ohio, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland.



He was born February 11, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of James F. Mauk, Sr. and Louise (Riker).



He was a 1949 graduate of Badger High School in Kinsman and then served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

Mr. Mauk was employed at the former American Welding for over 30 years, retiring in 1985.

He was a life member of the Gustavus VFW Post 6263.

He was an avid golfer and was a charter member of the Bronzwood Golf Course in Kinsman. He was an excellent woodworker and enjoyed helping others with their home construction projects.



Mr. Mauk is survived by his wife, Marjorie E. (Mathews) Mauk, whom he married June 12, 1950, of Cortland; his two daughters, Kathleen (Daniel) Schultz of Fowler, Ohio and Karen (Mark) Uber of Oralndo, Florida; five grandchildren, Brad, Mike, Kevin, Sara and Kyle; six great-grandchildren, Sadie, Blake, Elliot, Carter, Remi and Aurora and his three sisters, Maxine Reifinger of Canfield, Ohio, Barbara Brunner of Florida and Darlene Terchila of Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jeanne Duzick and a brother, Robert Mauk.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Bronzwood Golf Club, 9645 Kinsman Pymatuning Road, Kinsman, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Newlife K9’s-Ohio, 252 W. Main Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

