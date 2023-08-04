ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Jarvis, Sr., age 62, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

He was born on February 16, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Marie (Hollis) and Harden Brooks Jarvis.



A 1961 graduate of Brunswick High School, Jim formerly lived in Berea and Olmsted Township, Ohio, before moving to Andover in 2001.

On August 6, 1961, he married Nancy Rie Bennett.

Jim was a truck driver for over 41 years, beginning his career with the former Railway Express of Cleveland, Ohio. He spent 17 years with Revco Drugs formerly of Cleveland, until he began driving tankers for the Penn Virginia Materials. Jim’s last employment was moving mobile homes for Trailer Mart Inc. until he retired in 2001.



He was a member of the Vision of Hope Church of Wayne, Ohio, a member of the Laker Ruritans, and the FOE Eagles No. 4035 of Andover, Ohio.

Jim could be found at the race track with his semi, or on his motorcycle, riding with his wife, Nancy. He loved camping, boating, and fishing.



Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, Nancy Jarvis of Andover, Ohio; his son Jeffrey A. (Cathy) Jarvis of Lake Helen, Florida; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Marie, and Brooks; and is great-grandpa to many.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents; and his son, James Edward Jarvis, Jr.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, with Pastor Jimmy W. Meadows officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 12 from Noon until the time of services.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jim E. Jarvis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.