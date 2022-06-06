KINSMAN, Ohio (MYVALLEYTRIBUTES) – James Allen Hines, age 72, died on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his home.

He was born on November 10, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Floyd and Mabel Eleanor (Ogilbee) Hines.

A lifelong Kinsman and Johnston resident, Jim worked thirty-six years for the former Kraft Foods in Kinsman until they closed in 2006. Jim worked for a few years for Premium Meats of Warren.

On March 19, 1970, he married Linda Lou Free.

He was a Teamster and a member of the former Mecca Coon & Fox Club.

Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing Bingo.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 41 years, Linda Hines; two brothers, Thomas Hines and Terry Hines.

Survivors include a daughter, Kristine L. Hines of Hartford, Ohio; his son, Jason J. (Susan Heiens) Hines of Johnston, Ohio; his sister, Leona L. Moyer of Adamsville, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Amber (Justin) Sikora, Tabitha (Travis) Smith, Harlei Scott, Zachary (Rebecca) Granelly; and four great-grandchildren, Kaylei, Zoey and Issac Cole, and Hudson Smith.



A private graveside burial was held in Johnston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or to P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

