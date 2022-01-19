GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Schuknecht, age 58, died on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

He was born on April 3, 1963, in Warsaw, New York, a son of Gordon K Schuknecht and Elizabeth Irene “Betty” (Bennett) Schuknecht-Gould.

James was a 1981 graduate of Blairsville High School in Blairsville, Georgia.

He was formerly of Epworth, Georgia, where he raised his family.

He worked in construction, working for private contractors. James also worked for Tyson Chicken of Blairsville, Georgia.

He was a member of the Liberty Hill Methodist Church of Blairsville and attended the First Church of God of Cortland.

James enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his son, Bradlie (Hope) Schuknecht and daughter, Raven Schuknecht, both of Epworth, Georgia; three grandchildren, Rayleigh, Kage and Kreidynce; two sisters, Susan M. (Bill) Donaldson of Gustavus, Ohio and Becky A. (Roger) Bullard of Richmond, Ohio; two brothers, David R. (Judy) Schuknecht of Sebring, Florida and Stephen C. (Kelly) Schuknecht of Blairsville, Georgia and first wife, Sherri Harris of Epworth, Georgia.



Private burial will be in Liberty Hill Cemetery of Blairsville, Georgia.

Arrangements by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service. Share a fond memory or a condolence at www.baumgardnerfunerahome.com.

