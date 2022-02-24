ROCK CREEK, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jadwiga Solarek, age 84, of Rock Creek, Ohio, died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born May 31, 1937, in Kalisz, Poland, a daughter of Peter and Helen (Katchmarek) Buraczewski.

She married Richard Solarek on September 9, 1955.

A resident of Rock Creek for the past seven years, Mrs. Solarek was formerly a resident of Cherry Valley, Ohio since 1969.

She and her husband owned and operated Solar Electric Motors in Cherry Valley for 30 years.

Mrs. Solarek was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Andover, Ohio.

She enjoyed flower gardening, shopping, and collecting knickknacks.

She is survived by her two loving sons, Mark (Kelly) Solarek and Andrew (Nicole) Solarek; her ten grandchildren, Sarah Solarek, Jared Solarek, Angelica Williams, Kristie Zampini, Anthony Zampini, Jena Solarek, Andrew Solarek, Jr., Deanna Whitt, Tara Mariani and Skylyn Solarek and her 7 great-grandchildren, Nora Williams, Kaleb McGirr, Andrew Solarek III, Bella McGirr, Remington McGirr, Jayce Solarek and Randi Solarek.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard, on December 12, 2008; her son, John Solarek; brother, Bogdan Buraczewski and granddaughter, Crystalskye Noel Alex.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 481 S. Main Street, Andover, OH 44003, with Father Michael Mikstay, CAPT. CHC, USN Ret, officiating.

Burial of cremated remains will follow in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

