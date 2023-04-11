ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelyn Jean Marr passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was born on June 18, 1934, to Wayne and Leora Hart Hayes in Meadville, Pennsylvania. The family relocated to Andover, Ohio.

She was married to her high school sweetheart, Charles David Marr, for 64 years and they had five children.

Jean became an elementary teacher and was especially fond of geography; the couple traveled the world.

Jean was active in the Women’s Ministry groups at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a tutor for the adult Literacy Program and chapter coordinator for Project Linus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; husband, Dave and infant daughter, Lori Jean.

Survivors include sisters, Marilyn Whiteman and Beverly Fitch; her children, Richard Marr, Beverly (Mark) Hamming, Shannon (Steve) Pearcey and David Marr; grandchildren, Joshua (Jillian) Hamming and Britany Smith and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Callie, Ryley and Reagan.

A graveside service will be held on April 26, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Adult Literacy Council in Clarksville, Tennessee, or to Project Linus Clarksville/Montgomery County chapter.

