CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Irene Mead Doyle, age 73, previously of Andover, Ohio, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on April 16, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, the daughter of Rev. Millard Wilmer Mead and Janet Wilma (Hummell) Mead.

Jacque was a 1967 graduate of Maplewood High School and she received an Associate of Arts degree from Kent State University in 1983.

On November 23, 1977 she married Hubert C. Doyle.

She worked as a grinder and retired from Kennametal of Orwell, Ohio. Jacque sold Mary Kay Cosmetics for many years.

She was a member of the Order Of Eastern Star Covered Bridge Chapter No. 591.

Jacque loved to quilt and taught others to quilt. She would donate her quilts to the Veterans Administration and to Children’s Hospital.



Jacque is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Survivors include her brother, David L. (Robin) Mead of The Villages, Florida; sister, Susan A. Mead, formerly of Montrose, Colorado; two nieces and two nephews and a grand-niece and a grand-nephew.



Private burial will be held in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.