JOHNSTON, Ohio – Jack L. Penn, Jr., age 83, died at home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

He was born on November 18, 1938, in Hubbard, Ohio, one of four sons of Irene (Bright) and Jack LeRoy Penn, Sr.

On June 18, 1960, he married Barbara Ann Wisler. Formerly of Vienna, Ohio, Jack was a Johnston resident since 1970.

He grew up in the Corner House Christian Church of Hubbard and was formerly a member of the Cortland Christian Church.

Jack was a welder and then maintenance foreman for the former, Van Huffell Tube of Warren, Ohio, and then for Vanex Tube of Niles until he retired in 2001.



Jack was a car guy, restoring and building Model A’s and working on his 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk. He was a member of the Five Points Ford Model A club and loved attending car shows. In his younger years, Jack loved racing his late model car, going fishing and hunting, doing woodworking and flying the RC model airplanes with the Flying Arrows of Trumbull County. Jack was an animal lover and enjoyed watching the birds in his backyard. He loved spending time with his family and meeting his car buddies for their weekly breakfasts at the 4 Star.



Jack is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 42 years, Barb; two brothers, Harold Penn and Wendell Penn; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Wisler; and brother-in-law, Harry Sonny Wisler.

Survivors include his two children, Jeffrey L. (Diane) Penn of Johnston, Ohio, and Linda L. (Michael) Mendik of Mecca, Ohio; four grandchildren, LeAnn, Michaela, Deneen, and Haden; a brother, David E. Penn, Sr., of Vernon, Ohio, and a great-grandchild on the way.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 19, at 12 Noon at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Corner House Christian Church Cemetery of Hubbard, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Todd Ave.NW, Warren, OH 44485, or the Animal Welfare League, 812 State Route 193, Vienna, OH 44473.

