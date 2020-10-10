Jack Eugene Moon, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Eugene Moon, age 91, died on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born on March 22, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Cena Mae (Bump) and James Garfield Moon, Sr.

Jack was a 1949 graduate of Warren Harding High School.

He honorably served in the United States Army with Armored Recon Crew 4733 F Company 3rd Armored Regiment.

Jack worked for General Motors Packard Electric, retiring on February 1, 1986 after more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed watching football and was a NASCAR fan.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James G. Moon, Jr.

Private burial was in Crown Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Fowler Volunteer Fire Department. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jack Eugene Moon please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: