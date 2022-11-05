KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Dean Carter, age 77, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

He was born on February 27, 1945, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Pearl Irene (Scofield) and Samuel Alfred Carter.

Jack was a 1963 graduate of Westminster High School, Westminster, Colorado and attended Springfield College in Missouri.

He worked as a line manager for US West Telecommunications for over thirty-three years.

On August 1, 2006, before God, he committed himself to Mary Evelyn Brewster-McNeely.

Jack attended the Greene Church of the Nazarene.

He raised and trained thoroughbred and quarter horses and enjoyed playing guitar, singing locally, racing his Camaro at Thompson Speedway and taking rides on his motorcycle.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Glenda G. Patterson and a brother, Alfred Dale Carter.

Survivors include his God Given partner of sixteen years, Mary of Greene, Ohio; his son, Michael Dean Carter of Ponca, Oklahoma and his daughter Lauren Faith; Mary’s children, Sharee E. McNeely of Aurora, Colorado, Richard R. (Paula) McNeely of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Rodney R. (Tracy) McNeely of Gustavus, Ohio and Robert R. (Teresa) McNeely of Jonesboro, Georgia.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery of Greene.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

