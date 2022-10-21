KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaiah David Metz, age 19, went home to be with the Lord following a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

He was born on August 28, 2003 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Catherine Elizabeth (Wood) and Jason Eugene Metz.

Isaiah was a 2021 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and has been working as a Union Insulator Apprentice for the past two years for Union Local Insulator’s No. 84 out of Kent, Ohio.

He attended Bristolville Freewill Baptist Church.

Isaiah loved playing peewee tackle football for Badger Braves youth football, with his dad being one of his coaches. He loved playing sports, playing some basketball and soccer in high school but he mostly loved playing with his brothers and sisters whenever they were all together. Isaiah also enjoyed playing poker with is friend, Tony.



He is preceded in death by his Grandpa Metz; Grandma Wood and uncle, Eric Metz.

Survivors include his parents, Jason and Cathy of Kinsman, Ohio; brother, Charles T. (Jena) Metz of Woodland, California; brother, Travis J. Metz of Kinsman; sister, Melissa M. Metz of Macedonia, Ohio; sister, Katelyn E. (Lucas See) Metz of Kinsman; brother, Jacob L. Metz of Kinsman; brother, Matthew C. Metz of Kinsman; sister, Erica Fredrick of Niles, Ohio; sister, Darlene (Sam) Hilty of Lordstown, Ohio; sister, Nikki (Aaron) Hilty of Howland, Ohio and four uncles, Shawn, Tom, John and Dan.



Calling hours will be on Monday, October 24, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, OH.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 25 at 12:00 Noon at the Bristolville Freewill Baptist Church, 2087 St. Route 88, Bristolville, Ohio, with calling hours one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Isaiah’s Second Chance scholarship fund at any Huntington Bank.

