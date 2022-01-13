CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hugh C. Hamilton, age 84, of Cherry Valley Township, Ohio, received his angel wings on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, with his wife and daughter at his side at home.



He was born May 27, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Hugh G. and Margarette (Chovanec) Hamilton.



At the young age of 13 he moved to Cherry Valley and started his career as a farmer along with his team of work horses. He worked for neighborhood farmers while gaining knowledge that has carried him through the years and made him the successful farmer that he became. He attended New Lyme school and after high school received certification in transmission repair. He worked for three car dealers in Andover for several years. After the dealers sold out he leased the Gulf gas station which he operated for four years.



In 1959 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Olah. They continued their journey together while raising three children.

After selling the Andover Gulf station Hugh built a garage on the farm to continue his auto repair business. At the same time he was expanding his farm. Hugh capitalized on the nearby Cleveland market to develop a thriving hay and grain business. He supplied the Cleveland Mounted Police horses, the Cleveland Zoo, and many stables with hay and grain he produced himself for 28 years.



Hugh had a once in a lifetime experience as visiting delegation from mainland China came to his farm in September of 1988 to see how a modern farm operated. He was also a Callahan seed dealer for many years. He received a great honor by being chosen Ashtabula County Farmer of the year in 2005. He was a member of the Ohio Grange, Ohio Farm Bureau, Cherry Valley United Methodist Church, and an A.S.C.S. board member.



After his retirement in 2018 his sons and grandsons continue to operate Hamilton Farms. It was his dream that his three children and wife continue his legacy.



Hugh was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ethyl Jeglie ; brother-in-law, Ken Jeglie and nephew, John Jeglie. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 62 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Hamilton; three children, Clyde (Martha) Hamilton of Jefferson, Ohio, Cindy Headley and Darrell Hamilton, both of Cherry Valley; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two nieces and his beloved dog, Peaches.



A funeral service will be held Monday, January 17, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, OH.

Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery, Wayne township, OH.

Calling hours will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Masks will be required inside the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church, 3353 St. Rt. 6, Andover,OH 44003.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hugh C. Hamilton, please visit our floral store.