Howard L. Hall, Richmond, Ohio

RICHMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard L. Hall, died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

He was born in the same house 95 years earlier on January 24, 1925, to Ruth C. (Hitchcock) and Howard McKinley Hall.

Howard was a 1943 Andover High School graduate.

He was a lifelong dairy farmer and even into his 90s, his hard work ethic had him out doing and going.

On September 6, 1952 he married Rose Marie Fletcher. Together they farmed and had Rosebud Morgans, raising and showing Morgan horses.

When his boys were young, Howard was a Cub Scout Leader and he served as a Richmond Township Trustee for over 20 years. Howard was a 75-year member of the Masons and of the Richfield Grange and he loved to take his wife square dancing.



Howard is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Rose Marie Hall; a son, William J. Hall and his brother, Robert Hall.

Survivors include his three children, Jim H. Hall of Andover, Ohio, Kathy L. (Michael) Reynolds of New Lyme, Ohio and Jeanne M. (Dale) Fuelling of Middleburg Heights, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nicolette, Shannon, Danielle and Roy; 12 great-grandchildren and his sister, Dorothy Patton of Indianapolis, Indiana.



A private service and burial in Dart Cemetery will held by the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

