Henry Ray Innocenzi, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Innocenzi, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 31, 1933, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Stefania (Klish) and Carl Albert Innocenzi.

Henry was a 1951 graduate of Kinsman High School and attended Youngstown University.

He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.

Henry married Josephine Notareschi on April 25, 1959.

He worked for the former Target Stamped Products of Kinsman, for 42 years, retiring in 1997.

A gentleman farmer, Henry, with his son, Albert, grew pumpkins, Indian corn, gourds, sweet corn and garlic, to sell in the Fall.

Henry served on the Kinsman cemetery board for over 12 years.



He was a founding member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church of Kinsman and the Knights of Columbus. Henry was also a member of the Harry Lees American Legion Post No. 506 of Kinsman, carrying the American flag each Memorial Day for over 50 years.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a Badger Brave sports fan and enjoyed attending sporting events and programs of his grandchildren. Henry enjoyed golfing and bowling, gardening, working outside and taking pride in a job well done.



Henry is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lillian Ondo and a brother, Gino Innocenzi.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Josephine Innocenzi of Kinsman, Ohio; two sons, C. Albert (Julie) Innocenzi of Cortland, Ohio and Frank D. (Maureen) Innocenzi of Solon, Ohio; two daughters, Linda C. (Daniel) Mash of New Franklin, Ohio and Marlene A. (Gary) Roser of Alexandria, Ohio; a brother, Pat (Elaine) Innocenzi of Campbell, Ohio and 11 grandchildren, Andy, Rachael, Brenna, Laura, Kate, Steven, Anthony, Jason, Christine, Vincent and Sara.



Calling hours will be on Tuesday, May 25 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St Patrick Catholic Church, 6397 State Route 87, Kinsman, Ohio, with Father Michael A. Mikstay, CAPT, CHC, USN Ret. officiating.

Burial with military honors will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harry Lees American Legion, PO Box 288, Kinsman, OH 44428 or St. Patrick Church, PO Box 669, Andover, OH 44003.

