ROME, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henery James Woolley, 80, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at ACMC.

Born February 28, 1943, in Alliance Ohio, he was a son of the late Phillip Alfred Woolley and Bernice Frances (Snyder) Woolley.

In 1961, Henery graduated from Grand Valley High School and on March 7, 1970, he married his beloved wife, Beverly Jean Moison.

For 11 years, Henery proudly served in the Army Reserves in Cleveland.

Henery worked at General Motors for 31 years and was a grain farmer.

Never one to sit still, Henery enjoyed collecting model cars, trains and tractors. He also took pride in his two antique cars and belonged to the Rome Masonic Lodge No. 535.

Henery will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly J. Woolley; his children, Brenda J. (G. Swyers) Swyers, Denise A. Woolley, Diane L. Sanchez and Bryan P. Woolley; ten grandchildren, Joseph, Madison, Payton, Christian, Matthew, Rosa, Summer, Kayla, Phillip and Brandy and four great-grandchildren, Braxtyn Kristoff, Dior Klingensmith, Hudson Swyers and Theda Sanchez who will be welcomed into this world in October.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughters, Alexis Woolley and Harper Swyers; his daughter-in-law, Traci Woolley and son-in-law, Gill David Sanchez.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and time.

Memorial contributions in Henery’s name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude, The American Cancer Society or a charitable organization of one’s choice.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.