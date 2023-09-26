FINDLAY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen (Semonco) Kume, 91, of Findlay, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at the Blanchard Valley Hospital.

She was born January 10, 1932, to the late Andrew and Mary (Daemon) Semonco in Elkhorn, West Virginia.



Helen was a 1950 graduate of Elkhorn High School.

She married the love of her life, John Mike Kume on October 23, 1952. After their marriage, Helen followed John with his professional baseball career that took them to many locations across the country. They ultimately settled in Andover, Ohio. They took great pride in building their “house on the hill” where they raised their family and spent 52 years together. John preceded Helen in death on November 26, 2012.



She was a dedicated wife and mother and loved nothing more than caring for her home and having her family around her. Times spent around the Thanksgiving table are precious memories. Helen prepared a beautiful feast each year and all looked forward to her turkey and stuffing, but especially her nut and poppyseed rolls. Christmas was always special and she decorated her house and tree meticulously. The kids and grandkids looked forward to the all-day present opening and sleeping wherever you found floor space.



Helen never wasted time on idle small talk with strangers. She quickly honed in on your relationship with Christ and led countless souls to the Lord. She always said she needed more time on this earth because there were so many more people to tell about Jesus. She had the ability to draw one into deep conversation, asking questions and imparting timeless wisdom. She was a great listener. Although the past few years brought her many health struggles, she somehow persevered with a strength not many have at her age. We were blessed to have her and will miss her beyond words. We love you forever Mom and Gramma.



Helen is survived by her three daughters, Jan (Tom, dec.) Steinman, Debbie (Jim) Pilarcik, and Renae (Andy) Clouse; a brother, John (Carolyn, dec.) Semonco; sisters Ann (Tom) Thompson, Joan Bailey, and Carol (Jim) Rankin; grandchildren: Michelle (Ross) Reichel, Jamie Steinman, Bradley (Burk) Steinman, Meaghan (Kyle) Bridgeforth, Andrew (Claire) Pilarcik, Sydney Pilarcik, Hannah (Cole) Newman, Abigail Clouse, Kaitlyn Clouse, and Tricia Patton; and great-grandchildren: Rowan Reichel, Remington Reichel, Benjamin Bridgeforth, Vivian Bridgeforth, and Archie Pilarcik. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a son, John (Donna) Kume, brothers Andrew (Joan) Semonco, Wash (Claire) Semonco, George Semonco, and Daniel Semonco; and sisters, Crystal Semonco and Mary (Bill) Rollyson.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service 134 Prospect St, Andover, OH, 44003. Burial will follow at Richmond Center Cemetery. A luncheon will be held following Helen’s burial. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 29 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.