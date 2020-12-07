Helen S. Klingensmith, Middlefield, Ohio

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Sylvia Klingensmith, age 94, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at Briar Hill Nursing Home in Middlefield, Ohio.

She was born July 29, 1926, in Colebrook, Ohio, daughter of Katherine (Chiempel) and Joseph Kalisz.

Helen was a 1944 graduate of Colebrook High School.

On August 29, 1949, she married Richard H. Klingensmith.

She worked for Kay-Dee Mfg of Orwell and WEK Industries of Jefferson, retiring in 1988.

Helen helped out on the family farm and enjoyed flower gardening.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of nearly 70 years, Richard; daughter Deborah Klingensmith; two sisters, Genevieve and Anastasia and four brothers, Alex, Chester, Stanley and Louis.

Survivors include two sons, Lenny (Barbara) Klingensmith of Orwell, Ohio and Raymond (Meri Lynn) Klingensmith of Colebrook, Ohio; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



A private graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Country Neighbor, P.O. Box 212, Orwell, OH 44076.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen S. Klingensmith, please visit our floral store.