CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Adele Jones, age 80, of Cortland, Ohio, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home.



She was born February 14, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Oliver Richard and Helen Beatrice (Morris) Jones.



Adele was a graduate of Warren Harding High School. She went on to further her education at Ohio Northern University earning a Bachelor’s Degree in History and was a member of their Alpha Xi Delta sorority, then graduated from Case Western Reserve University with a Master’s Degree in Library Science.

Adele taught for a period of time in Warren City Schools, then relocated to Laurel, Maryland. She retired from Prince George’s County Memorial Library System after 31 years of service.

Following her retirement, she returned to Ohio, making her home in Cortland.



Adele was a refined, articulate woman. Not only a voracious reader, she filled her time with many activities including leading a monthly book club at Lake Vista, enjoying travel, touring art museums and studying architecture. She also was very knowledgeable about the origin and history of tea, had an extensive collection of tea services and provided lectures to church and social organizations on the subject.



She is survived by her sister-in-law, Georgia Mae Jones of Howland, Ohio; her two nephews, David Jones of Warren, Ohio and Mark (Debbie) Jones of Amelia, Ohio and her three nieces, Marilyn (Jerry) Ostertag of Louisville, Kentucky, Margaret “Cookie” Jones of Howland, Ohio and Janice Jones of Warren, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, C. Richard Jones and Oliver K. Jones and one sister, Eileen E. Jones.



Calling hours are Tuesday, August 2 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, OH 44428.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Pastor Susan Francis officiating.

Private burial will take place in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 304, Kinsman, OH 44428, or Ohio Northern University, C/O Getty College of Arts & Sciences, 525 S. Main Street, Ada, OH 45810.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen Adele Jones, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 31 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.