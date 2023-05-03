WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry E. “Murph” Campbell, age 84, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died at home Tuesday, May 2, 2023.



He was born November 9, 1938, in Sturgeon, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles and Alice (Householder) Campbell.

He attended South Fayette High School in Sturgeon, Pennsylvania; and married Barbara A. (Cavanaugh) on May 6, 1963.



Mr. Campbell was formerly of Orwell, Cuyahoga Falls, and Noblestown, Pennsylvania and had lived in Williamsfield for the past 49 years.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in France.



He was employed as a local driver for over 30 years for Rimes Trucking in Chardon, Ohio, retiring in 2006.



Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara A. Campbell of Williamsfield; his daughter, Teresa Romanowski of Andover; his two sons, Chuck Campbell of Williamsfield, and Anthony (Marcie) Campbell of Kinsman; his four grandchildren, Chad Romanowski, Dustin Romanowski, Kristen Meardith, and Allison Campbell; his one great-grandson, Cole Robert Romanowski; three sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and five brothers.



A private service will be held. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.