DORSET, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Alger Trouten, Jr., age 59, died in Ashtabula, Ohio, surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 15, 1962, in Trenton, Michigan, the son of Carolyn Jean (Policht) and Harry Alger Trouten, Sr.

Harry graduated from high school in 1980, and went on to serve in the United States Army.



Harry worked in construction for over 25 years and also worked for Ken Forging, Inc. of Jefferson, Ohio, heading up the maintenance department.

On July 30, 2016, he married Karen Sue Manes.

He enjoyed fishing on his boat, hunting and golfing.



Harry is preceded in death by his grandparents and two sisters, Suzette Trouten and Kim Dodd.

Survivors include his wife of six years, Karen S. Trouten of Dorset, Ohio; three children, Jennifer Trouten of Monroe, Michigan, Steven E. (Patricia) Trouten of Mansfield, Ohio and daughter, Alicia L. Farman of Naples, Florida; his mom, Carolyn Trouten of Newport, Michigan; his dad, Harry A. Trouten, Sr. of Fort Myers, Florida; brother, Michael (Cheryl) Trouten and sister, Dawn Trouten, both of Newport, Michigan and five grandchildren, Sean, Kiante, Andreas, Ariana and Keivon.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

