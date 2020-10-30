Harold E. Singrey, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lt. Col. Harold E. “Hal” Singrey, Ret., age 83, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.



He was born November 23, 1936, in Williamsfield, Ohio, a son of Graydon D. and Alma A. (Spengler) Singrey.

Hal was a 1954 graduate of Williamsfield High School and was then employed as a draftsman for Ohio Edison.

While serving in the National Guard in Youngstown starting out as a private he went to Officer Candidate School making rank of captain. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Maryland while serving active duty in the U.S. Army. Hal served two tours in the Vietnam War and served overseas in Germany for five years. He retired from the Army as an advisor for the National Guard in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania.

Following his retirement he went to Florida to get his FAA Airframe and Powerplant license in order to do plane inspections. He then spent a year in Waverly, Tennessee, inspecting and doing maintenance on small planes at the airport, before returning in 1990 to his hometown of Williamsfield.

Hal had his pilot license and enjoyed flying his tail dragger Cessna 170, his Ercoupe, his Aeronca Champ and the Newport 17 that he built. He built an ultralight airplane in the time he spent in Pennsylvania. He also built 2 hangars and an airport that he and Joyce would call Haljoy on their property in Williamsfield where they would host fly-ins for many years. Hal was blessed with many memories and friendships with fellow pilots over the years.



Hal was a member of the Williamsfield United Methodist Church.

He served as Williamsfield Township Clerk for ten years. He was a member of the Sulgrave Masonic Lodge #696, Boardman; the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Right, Youngstown; a life member and past president of the National Sojourners Fort Sill Chapter #129; life member of the Military Officer Association of America; past president of the Danang SVN Square and Compass Club; life member of the VFW, Indian Rocks Post #10094; American Legion Post #506; life member of the 37th Division Veterans Association; life member of the 27th Field Artillery Association; a life member of the NRA; member of AOPA Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association; member of EAA Experimental Aircraft Association; University of Maryland Alumni and the Vietnam Veterans.



Hal is survived by his wife, Joyce A. (Gillespie) Singrey, whom he married June 17, 1955, of Williamsfield; his daughter, Pamela S. Baxter of Cortland, Ohio; his grandson, Fred (Jennifer) Baxter of Moore, Oklahoma and two great-granddaughters, Brinley and Brooklyn Baxter and grandson, Todd Baxter of Champion, Ohio and great-granddaughter, Kali Baxter.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Mark Singrey; infant daughter, Janice Singrey; son, SFC Mitchell E. Singrey and brother, Raymond E. Singrey.

Hal was blessed with a loving family and wonderful long term friendships.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Burial of cremated remains will take place later in Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a VFW or American Legion of your choice.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the Veterans Health Administration and the many health care workers for their support and care.

