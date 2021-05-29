Harold A. Kagy, Greene, Ohio

GREENE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold A. Kagy, age 89, died on Monday, May 24, 2021 after a fall.

He was born on February 20, 1932 in Greene, Ohio, a son of Isabel Ruth (Probert) and Aldrich Elijah Kagy.

Harold was a 1950 graduate of Greene High School and was a longtime resident of Greene and Cortland.

He began his mechanic career at Nizeley’s dealership in Girard, Ohio. After working there a short time he headed to the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. He was on the USS Coral Sea and was in Korea, North Africa and Italy. Upon coming home he began working for Greenwoods of Cortland and moved on to Packard Electric, where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 1997.

On August 15, 1956, he married Leona F. Owen.

Harold was a member of the Cortland United Methodist Church, and a part of its Red Bird Mission and Cross Trailers Square Dance Club of Warren, Ohio.

He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, tinkering, traveling and spending time with his family.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Harriet Kagy-Zerovich and Helen Kagy Lamphear Brainard and a brother, Raymond Kagy.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Leona Kagy of Greene, Ohio; his son, Kenneth O. (Madeleine) Kagy of Roswell, Georgia; two daughters, Janice E. (Tim) Goss of Mecca, Ohio and Marcia M. (John) Albert of Greene, Ohio; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Meredith, Austin (Vicki) and Bryson; two great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Olivia and his brother, Walter (Brenda) Kagy of Erlanger, Kentucky.

A private funeral service and burial in Greenlawn Cemetery were already held.

Memorial contributions may be made to his church, 155 N High Street, Cortland, OH 44410 or Greenlawn Cemetery Association, c/o Patti Peterson, 9396 Durst Colebrook, Road, N Bloomfield, OH 44450.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.