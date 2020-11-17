Grayce Dale Panak, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ohio – Grayce Dale Panak, age 93, died at home on Monday, November 16, 2020.

She was born on July 15, 1927, in Bristolville, Ohio, a daughter of Hazel (Williams) and William Goddard.

Grayce was a 1945 graduate from Kinsman High School.

She also graduated from the Youngstown School of Nursing and while working as the school nurse, she graduated from Hiram College with a degree in Psychology.

Grayce served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant for two years as a nurse.



On November 26, 1960, she married Philip Frank Panak.

She began her nursing career at the Crile Veterans Hospital in Cleveland and the Veterans Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, before serving in the Army. Grayce after her discharge from the Army, became the nurse for the Joseph Badger School System for over fifteen years, retiring in 1987.

She was a member of the Harry Lees American Legion of Kinsman and two card clubs, one at the Kinsman Library and Lake Vista of Cortland.

She enjoyed horse jumping going to casinos and was an avid reader.



Grayce is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of nearly sixty years, Philip Panak of Kinsman; three sons, Steve (Chris) Panak of Kinsman, William (Sheldon) Panak of Richmond, Virginia and Michael (Peggy) Panak of Zephyrhills, Florida; five grandchildren, Bradley, Zachary, Clair, Laura, and Rachael; a brother, William (Joann) Goddard of Raleigh, North Carolina and one niece.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Kinsman Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, OH 44428.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsman Public Library, PO Box 166, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Masks will be required for entry, with all social distancing practices observed.

