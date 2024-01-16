GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Marie Johnson, 86, of Gustavus Township, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at UPMC Passavant, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Born October 1, 1937, in Girard, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Russell George and Helen Ruth (Wills) Lauer.

On April 7, 1956, Grace married her beloved husband, Albert A. “Joe” Johnson. At the time of his passing in 2019, they had been married for 63 years.

She was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kinsman.

Grace worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for four years and then at Warren General Hospital/St. Joseph Health Center for 32 years before retiring.

Grace was involved in the community many ways. She was a member of Kinsman Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Kinsman American Legion Auxiliary and Kinsman Business Professional Women Association. She was also a 20-year member of P. Buckley Moss Society and Gustavus Friendly Garden Club.

Artistic, she enjoyed painting, calligraphy writing, flower arranging and cake decorating. Grace was also an excellent seamstress and loved sewing, knitting, shopping and tending to her yard and garden.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, David (Verl) Johnson of Gustavus; daughter, Lisa (R.J.) Rufener of Hartford; three brothers, Paul Lauer of Kinsman, Russell Lauer of Kinsman and Howard “Skip” Lauer of Marana, Arizona; two grandchildren, Katie (Ken) Hubbard and Marcy Rufener; one great-grandchild, Kori Hubbard; one stepgreat-granddaughter, Kenlee Hubbard, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert A. “Joe” Johnson; sisters, Kathleen Roscoe and Shirley Lauer; two half-brothers, Charles and Robert Lauer and one half-sister, Marcella Moger.

Calling hours will be held from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Baumgardner Funeral Home, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 19, 2024, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 6397 OH-87, Kinsman, OH 44428, with Fr. John Ettinger officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and/or Kinsman American Legion.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Grace Marie Johnson, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.