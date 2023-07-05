WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Cunningham, age 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at her son’s home surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 26, 1928, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Ethel (Salley) and Ivory Joyner.

Grace was educated at the Dunbar Baltimore Schools.



She came to Wayne, Ohio in 1957 and started Cunningham Sausage, out of the house. In 1965 the processing plant was built across the street from the house. In 1968 the concessions trailer began at the Andover Street Fair and soon all the county fairs, the first was the Ashtabula County Fair, then to sell sausage to United Airlines and local grocery chains as well as, some area restaurants.

Grace was a nursing assistant, caring for the folks of Blossom Hill Health Care of Burton, Ohio, Heather Hill Nursing Center of Chardon, Ohio and the former Miller Memorial Nursing Home of Andover, Ohio, retiring at 80!



She is a member of the Second Baptist Church of Warren, Ohio and attended the Resurrection Life Church of Orwell, Ohio.

Grace enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family and was a wonderful caretaker to many, having a love of people.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Mildred Faulkner; two sisters, Flossie Joyner and Ethel Mae Joyner; two brothers, Oscar Joyner and Frank Joyner and great-granddaughter, Jamaica Jones.

Survivors include her three daughters, Shirley (Mac) Carter of Ashtabula, Ohio, Bertina Silver of Baltimore, Maryland and Wanda Guy of Franklin, Tennessee; two sons, Michael (Amanda) Cunningham of Williamsfield, Ohio and Burke Thomas (Tera) Cunningham of Andover, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, with Pastor Les Bolen officiating. Calling hours will be held 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Private burial will be in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions made to Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Join the celebration of Grace’s life at C’s Corner, 7517 Pymatuning Lake Road, Williamsfield, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Grace (Joyner) Cunningham, please visit our floral store.