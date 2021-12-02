Gordon Lee Eastlake, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon Lee Eastlake, age 84, died at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

He was born on December 11, 1936, in Wayne, Ohio, a son of Anita (Powers) and Millard C. Eastlake, Sr.

Gordon was a 1954 graduate of Williamsfield High School.

On August 11, 1971, he married Boneita G. (Wood) Sirrine.

He owned Gordon’s Hardware in West Williamsfield, for over 30 years and ran his plumbing and heating business out of the hardware store.

Gordon was a Williamsfield Township Trustee for over 18 years. He was a member of the Laker Ruatan Club for over 30 years. Gordon camped at the former Wagon Trails campgrounds for 48 years and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He made several fishing trips to Alaska, enjoying every minute. Gordon enjoyed dancing and was known for making maple syrup.



He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, James G. Sirrine; an infant sister; and a brother, Millard C. Eastlake, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of fifty years Bonnie of Williamsfield, Ohio; a daughter, Rose Marie Miller of Orwell, Ohio; five sons, James M. (Annette) Eastlake of Madison, Ohio, Duane M. “Duke” Sirrine of New Lyme, Ohio, Robert K. (Sandra) Sirrine of Eureka, California, Joseph G. (Annette) Sirrine of West Lafayette, Ohio, and Isaac M. (Alisha Nichols) Sirrine of New Lyme, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister, Marcella (Ken) Stainfield of Florida; and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Eastlake of Williamsfield, Ohio.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Williamsfield Community Center, followed by a celebration of Gordon’s life with food and fellowship until 4:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

A television tribute will air Friday, December 3, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.