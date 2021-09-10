Glenn Taylor Morford, Wayne, Ohio

WAYNE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn Taylor Morford, age 85, died on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at his home.

He was born on June 18, 1936, in the family home in Wayne, Ohio, a son of Florence Anna (Taylor) and Floyd F. Morford.

Glenn was a 1954 graduate of Williamsfield High School and served in the United States Army until 1958.

On June 29, 1963, he married Barbara Ann Osika.

He worked as a mill hand for the former WCI Steel of Warren, Ohio for 38 years.

Glenn loved farming, raising beef and dairy cattle, milking and mowing hay. He was a member of the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club in Wayne, Ohio. Glenn loved to mow his lawn, tinker, fix anything and loved to watch sports.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of over 40 years, Barbara.

Survivors include his daughter, Deborah J. Morford of Marysville, Ohio; his son, Ronald G. (Kristie) Morford, M.D. of Lynchburg, Virginia; four grandchildren, Reagan, Riley, Cooper and Caden; a sister, Lee Ann (Dennis) Burrows of Cortland, Ohio; two brothers, W. Larry (Stella) Morford and James M. (Cynthia) Morford, both of Wayne, Ohio and his companion, Judy Fleming of Andover, Ohio.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH 44003. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Glenn Taylor Morford, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 12, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.