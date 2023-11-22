KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glen E. Marvin, age 80, of Kinsman, Ohio, died on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the Andover Village Retirement Community.



He was born November 13, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Charlie Marvin and Ethel Mae (Stroup).



A lifetime area resident, Glen was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam War.

He was employed by Klingenmier Sparkle Market for over 40 years retiring in 2006.

He was a proud member of the Harry Lees American Legion Post 506; and a lifetime member of the Kinsman Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Fire Chief for many years.

Glen loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Glen is survived by his wife, Diana L. (Kalas) Marvin, whom he married October 4, 1969, of Kinsman; his daughter, Lynn (Carl) Ray of Andover, Ohio; his son, Joseph Marvin of Kinsman, Ohio; his two grandchildren, Jenna and Evan Ray, both of Andover and his sister, MaryAnn Osterland of Ravenna, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Carson Marvin.



Per Glen’s wishes no service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harry Lees American Legion, P.O. Box 288, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

