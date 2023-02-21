ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys M. Harris (nee Panagopoulos) age 62, beloved wife of the late James Harris; loving mother of Nicholas Harris; cherished daughter of Phyllis (nee Grimes) and Ronald Panagopoulos; dearest sister of Ronald, Jr., (deceased), Dina Panagopoulos and James Panagopoulos (deceased); dear aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.

Gladys passed away Sunday, February 5.

She was a beloved member of the Andover area and Pymatuning community. One of Gladys’s roles was to serve as the custodian at the First United Methodist Church of Andover and served in many ways in the community, through scouting, school and sports activities.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Noon, at the First United Methodist Church of Andover, 181 South Main Street, Andover, OH 44003, with Pastor Jason Hockran officiating.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.