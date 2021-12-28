WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerry L. Mills, age 69, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Sunday, December 26, 2021, at UH Geauga Hospital in Claridon, Ohio.



He was born July 13, 1952, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a son of Jerry Lee Mills, and was raised by Lucia Jane (Neff) and Harold Holler.



Almost a lifetime Williamsfield resident, Gerry was employed as a truck driver for 44 years.

He was a member of the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club and Pioneer Steam & Gas Engine Society in Saegertown, Pennsylvania. He started the “Need-A-Lift” program at the engine shows in 1996. He and his wife enjoyed making salt water taffy and operated “L & M Salt Water Taffy” selling it at flea markets and tractor shows.



Gerry is survived by his wife, Trucinda “Trudy” Mills, whom he married June 17, 1978, of Williamsfield; daughter, Hope McMahan (Bob) of Williamsfield; son, Jamie Mills of Erie, Pennsylvania; daughter, Melissa Strang (Bill) of Andover, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Kim McMahan, John McMahan, Megan Hart (Mike), Raymond Nevison (Kylie), Patrick Mills (Tina), Cordell McMahan (Sara), Faith Wright (Laura Snyder), William Strang (Kaitlyn), Delaney Mills (MacKenzie Tatters) and Timmy Strang; six great-grandchildren, James Hart, Christopher Nevison, Emmett Nevison, Oliver McMahan, Logan Hart, and Conrad McMahan, and two on the way; sister, Mary Knight of Springboro, Pennsylvania; brother, Dan Holler (Brenda) of Virginia, brother, Wayne Holler of Florida, brother, Sam Holler of Greenville, Pennsylvania; sister, Marion Dillion (Tom) of Illinois; and sister-in-law, Carol Holler of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his step father, Harold Holler; his son-in-law, Christopher McMahan and brother, Leon Holler.



A funeral service will be held Friday, December 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service,134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio, with Pastor Terry Nevison officiating.

A private burial will take place in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Calling hours are Friday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

Masks will be required to be worn inside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home, PO Box 1450,Andover, OH 44003.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gerry L. Mills, please visit our floral store.