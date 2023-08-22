ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerard Richard Kusluch, Jr., 82, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.



Born May 16, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Gerard R. and Mildred

(Barker) Kusluch.

On July 2, 1980, he married his beloved wife, Tami J. Scott.



Jerry earned his associate degree and proudly served for 23 years in the United States

Navy until being honorably discharged as rank AEC.

Strong in his faith, Jerry was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Victory Parish since 2020, where he belonged to the Knights of Columbus.

In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and fishing.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Tami J. Kusluch; children, Craig Richard, Scott (Lori)

Richard, Kathy (Steve) Cunico, Mark (Larcy) Richard and Keith (Carrie) Richard; brother,

James Kusluch and sister, Linda Hoesch; as well as 12 grandchildren and seven great-

grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Our Lady of

Victory Catholic Parish, 481 S Main Street, Andover, OH 44003. Fr. John Ettinger, Pastor, will be

presiding.



Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Baumgardner

Funeral Home, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH 44003.



Memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be made to American Lung Association, 6780

Mayfield Road, Independence OH 44131, or American Heart Association, 840

Southwestern Run, Youngstown OH 44514.



Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gerard R. Kusluch, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.