Geraldine Mae Peck Jerome, Jefferson, Ohio

JEFFERSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine Mae Peck Jerome, age 89, went home to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side.

She was born on October 11, 1931, in New Lyme, Ohio, the daughter of Ruby Belle (Burgoon) and Jerald Sobieski Peck.

Gerry was a 1949 graduate of New Lyme Deming High School, a 1953 graduate with a Bachelor’s in Education from Baldwin Wallace College and earned her Master’s in Education degree from Edinboro State University.

An educator through and through, Gerry spent most of her teaching career in the Jefferson School System. She taught elementary students, returning to school herself to learn computers, teaching in the classroom for over 21 years, teaching adult computer classes at the vocational school and becoming an adjunct professor for Ashland University. Having spent more than 30 college hours past her Master’s in Education, she loved learning new things for herself. Gerry retired from teaching in December of 2001, with over 35 years in education.



She was a member of the Jefferson United Methodist Church, where she sang with the choir, served as the treasurer of the Methodist Women, was Lay Speaker and served as a voting member at the United Methodist Church Annual Conference for eight years.

Gerry served as a 4-H leader for over 20 years, teaching kids sewing and cooking and eventually computer projects, being honored with a spot in the Ashtabula County 4-H Hall of Fame. She was a member of the Falcon Follies cast for over 20 years and helped co-direct one year. In 1984 Gerry was awarded the Martha Holden Jennings Scholar.



Gerry enjoyed speaking for her church and for the American Cancer Society. She loved to travel to Spain to spend time with her special friend, Luis Garcia, having the opportunity to travel there more than a dozen times. Gerry is known worldwide for her card ministry. She hand-made and mailed out over 6,000 cards during the past 16 years.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her former husband of 34 years, Allan Carl Jerome and her granddaughter, Carmen Mae Jerome.

Survivors include her five children, Mark A. (Coleen) Jerome of Charlotte, North Carolina, Karan L. (Edward) Cook of Deltona, Florida, Lori A. Jerome of Jefferson, Ohio, Kelly Jo Jerome of Butler, Pennsylvania and Linc O. (Carolyn) Jerome of Lenox, Ohio; her brother, Roger W. (Rosemary) Peck of Ashtabula, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Lee, Andrew, David, Jonathan, Sarah, Grace and Zane and six great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held (and live streamed) on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Jefferson United Methodist Church, 125 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, Ohio, with Pastor Douglas E. Winner and Reverend Tom Poremba officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to a charity of your choice.

