Georgia Kay Rex Stefani, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia Kay Rex Stefani, 81, of Warren, Ohio, died on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at her home following complications after a fall.



Georgia was born on September 21, 1939, to her loving parents, Thomas and Dorothy (Ennis) Rex in Struthers, Ohio.



She graduated from Struthers High School in 1957, then graduated from The Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1960 as a registered nurse.



Georgia worked as a registered nurse for nearly 55 years in a career that spanned working on the ninth floor at Trumbull Memorial Hospital; decades assisting Dr. Casale and Dr. Millheim in their OB/GYN practice; nearly 20 years managing the office and working with patients along side Dr. Charles Chung in his urology practice and then Dr. Baji in his urology practice until his retirement. She loved nursing and her passion was evident to all her patients and their families. She positively touched tens of thousands of lives during her long and proud career as a registered nurse.



She was a member of Howland United Methodist Church, joining in 1967, shortly after the church was founded. She made sure that her faith was taught to her sons by taking them to Sunday school and youth group activities, as well as participating in numerous groups and committees over the last fifty years.



Georgia was an unselfish woman. She would always be first to volunteer her time and talents, serving as a nurse at her sons’ school functions, volunteering as a nurse at Camp Asbury in Hiram, serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother, band chaperone and so many others.

In 1967 when her eldest son began school, she became a home room mother at Howland Bolindale Elementary School. She quickly became friends with several other mothers in the classroom. They met to bake and package cookies to send to U.S. soldiers fighting in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. The bond made between these women during the late 1960s quickly became an organized group they call “Cookie Club.” The original members added friends over the years and continue to meet to socialize, exchange cookies and recipes, create magnificent cookie tables at the weddings of their children and enhance these life-long friendships.



She has enjoyed so many relationships with her wide circle of friends, meeting to play cards or board games, attending plays and musical performances and generally enjoying life and the company of so many she loved dearly. Her wide circle of friends from every facet of life speak to her personality and love. She cultivated life-long friendships with several of her nursing school classmates, cherishing their relationships and time vacationing together at Topsail Island, North Carolina. Her relationships with friends were a lesson to her children and grandchildren on loving and nurturing friendships.



Her pride and joy was watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She, along with her husband, Eugene, never missed an opportunity to attend their Little League games, cheerleading events, school plays or church functions. It was not unusual to find four generations of her family in the audience at any of her grandchildren’s events.



Georgia married Eugene Stefani on February 25, 1978. They enjoyed life together until his death on February 7, 2012.



Left to keep her memory are her two sons, Eric (Susan) Thompson, Sr. of Newton Falls, Ohio and Rex Thompson of Columbus, Indiana; her five grandchildren, Sara (Joshua) Marsh of Lordstown, Ohio, Eric (Christina) Thompson, Jr. of Bristolville, Ohio, Brittney Thompson of Columbus, Indiana, Katlyn Thompson of Newton Falls, Ohio and Christopher Thompson of Columbus, Indiana; her nine great-grandchildren, Nikos Monro, Jaxon Vanderbilt-Boak, Madilyn Marsh, Avery Thompson, Elliot Thompson-White, Grayson Marsh, Emily Thompson-White, BriElla Thompson and Camden Thompson; her brother, Thomas (Joyce) Rex of Garland Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceding Georgia in death were her parents, Thomas and Dorothy Rex; loving husband, Eugene Stefani and granddaughter, Ashley Monro.



Arrangements for Georgia’s burial were entrusted to Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service in Kinsman, Ohio.

There are no calling hours. A private service for immediate family was held.

She has been laid to rest next to her husband, Eugene, in Howland Township Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, it is the family’s wish that contributions in Georgia’s honor be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway Avenue, New York, NY 10004.



