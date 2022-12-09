ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George W. Sito, age 71, of Andover, Ohio, died at home on Thursday, December 8, 2022.



He was born March 20, 1951, in Utica, New York, a son of Joseph A. and Elizabeth H. (Vargo) Sito.



Formerly of Pierpont and Cleveland, George has been a resident of Andover since 1994.

He was employed at Rockwell in Ashtabula for a few years and then at Andover Industries for 24 years.



George loved the outdoors going rabbit hunting, taking care of his yard, and was an avid coon hunter. He also enjoyed fishing having made a few Alaskan fishing trips with his wife. George also was an animal lover, especially his cats.



He is survived by his wife, Gale R. (Bartlett) Sito, whom he married March 18, 1995, of Andover; his step daughter, Mikel Dalton of Texas; his step son, Matthew Palla of Texas; three children, Charles Sito, Carol Sito, and Crystal Sito; his sister, Elizabeth Sito of Dorset, Ohio; and many grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and step son, Christopher Palla.



Calling hours will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the animal rescue organization of your choice.

