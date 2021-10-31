George M. Letcher, Vernon, Ohio

VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George M. Letcher, age 88, of Vernon, Ohio, died Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio.

He was born May 30, 1933, in Vernon, Ohio, a son of Neil M. Letcher and Louise O. (Sarrach).

A lifetime area resident, Mr. Letcher was a graduate of Vernon School and attended the Vernon United Methodist Church.

He was employed as a heavy equipment operator having helped build the runways at the Pittsburgh Airport and many local highways.

He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles and watching old western movies.

Mr. Letcher is survived by his wife, Alda M. (Bailes) Letcher, whom he married November 17, 1973 of Vernon; three sons, Tim (Debbie) Letcher, Rick (Barb) Letcher and Luke (Kelly) Letcher, all of Florida; two daughters, Cindy (Ryan) Platz of Georgia and Lynn Letcher of Washington; two brothers, Don (Jan) Letcher of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Mark Letcher of Syracuse, New York; a sister, Diane Malcomb of Ft. Myers, Florida; two half brothers, Randy (Carol) Letcher of Mississippi and Rick (Darla) Letcher of Vernon, Ohio; two step-sisters, Shirley Aiken and Becky (Joe) Ferrante, both of Vernon, Ohio and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Ginny Letcher; stepfather, Cliff Powers and one sister, Toots Holcombe.

Cremation will take place and no service held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

