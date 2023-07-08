KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Edgar Piper, age 98, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023.

He was born on March 28, 1925, in Cherry Valley, Ohio, the son of Ethel (Sparks) and Guy Piper.

George was a 1942 graduate of New Lyme Deming High School and was formerly of Kinsman, Ohio, Lake Wales and Sebring, Florida.

He served two years in the United States Navy during World War II.

On July 14, 1944, he married Edna Mary Vesey.

George started out as a dairy farmer before going into the automotive business. He worked for Greenwood Rambler and then Lou Wollam Chevrolet, starting out as a clean-up man, working his way up to General Manager, retiring in 1987.

George was a longtime member of the Andover Christian Church.

George loved his General Motor cars. Over the years he has owned many antique cars and was a charter member of the Florida Suncoast Chevrolet Club. He also enjoyed restoring old tractors.

Survivors include, his wife of nearly 79 years, Edna M. Piper of Andover, Ohio; his daughter, Sherron M. Burt of Andover, Ohio; two sons, Dennis (Jacque) Piper of Kinsman, Ohio and Barry (Cheryl) Piper of Youngstown, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Brad, Andy, Troy, Lewis, Jeff, Beth, Jeff and Katie; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ralph Piper and Gerald Piper; a granddaughter, Melanie (Burt) Charvat; great-grandson, Jacob Rizzo and son-in-law. Larry Burt.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow at Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Christian Church, PO Box 1268, Andover, OH, 44003.

