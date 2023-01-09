VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George C. Lee, Sr., age 91, of Vernon township, OH, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren,Ohio.



He was born October 30, 1931, in Masontown, Pennsylvania, a son of Thomas R. Lee, Sr. and Mary (Wilhelm) Lee.

He was a 1949 graduate of German Township High School in McClellandtown, Pennsylvania.



Mr. Lee worked on the river towboat for M & O Dredging Co. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He then served active duty for two years in the U.S. Army with 16 months being in Korean during the Korean War followed by six years in the Reserves. He was honorably discharged in 1961.

Mr. Lee then worked for U.S. Gypsum Co. in Warren, Ohio for 11 years, for Westinghouse Electric in Sharon, Pennsylvania as a machinist for 17 years, and retired from Target Stamped Products in Kinsman, Ohio.

Mr. Lee coached Little League in Orangeville and Vernon for many years; and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and woodworking. He attended the Vernon United Methodist Church.



Mr. Lee married his wife, Joyce May (Brown) on April 27, 1953, and she preceded him in death on September 12, 2019. He is also preceded by his parents; a son, George C. Lee, Jr.; a grandson, Aaron Lee, one brother, Thomas R. Lee, Jr.; and three sisters, Emily Kolencik, Edith Loraditch, and Margaret Halavick.

He is survived by three sons, Neal F. (Peggy) Lee of Vernon township, Ohio, Brian H. (Connie) Lee of Midland, Texas, and Daniel L. (Kendra) Lee of Warren, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Ruth Lee of Laramie, Wyoming; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Harry (Judy) Lee of Pennsylvania; four sisters, Nancy Herring of Pennsylvania, Mary Jen Mullen of Vernon township, Ohio, Francis (Dave) Russell of Champion, Ohio, and Sandra (Les) Double of Champion, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio. Burial will take place later in West View Cemetery in Vernon. Calling hours are Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Traditions Hospice,4531 Belmont Ave. #7, Youngstown,OH 44505.

