KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Slovinsky, age 75, of Vernon Township, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



He was born April 15, 1947, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Nicholas and Mary J. (Sensesak) Slovinsky.

He was a 1965 graduate of Joseph Badger High School in Kinsman, Ohio.

A lifetime Vernon resident, Gary worked for many local farms after he graduated from high school. He helped operate “Slovinsky Custom Grain Harvesting” with his father and brother for many years. Gary then was a member of Operating Engineers in Youngstown for 55 years.

He served as a trustee for Vernon Township for 20 years and was a member of the Cortland Masonic Lodge as a 32nd degree Mason.

Gary enjoyed the outdoors and loved animals and anything that was John Deere.



Gary is survived by his fiance, Sue Posey of Williamsfield, Ohio; his brother, Jerry (Deborah) Slovinsky of Vernon Township, Ohio; his sister, Cathy (Bill) Cusick of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two nieces, Julie (Ryan) Kapsandy of Northfield, Ohio and Kellie (Brian) Doucet of Butler, Pennsylvania and three great-nieces, Laura Doucet, Kensley Kapsandy and Arabella Kapsandy.

He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Timothy Slovinsky.



Per Gary’s wishes, there will be no service. A private burial of cremated remains will take place in West View Cemetery in Vernon. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman,Ohio handled the arrangements.

