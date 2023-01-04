NEW LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. Graves, age 74, of New Lyme Township, Ohio, passed at home following a three year battle with esophageal cancer surrounded by family on Monday, January 2, 2023.



He was born October 2, 1948, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Roland J. and Mildred L. (Ayling) Graves.



He was a 1967 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1968 until 1972.

He was employed by R.W. Sidley’s for 23 years and Britton Farms driving truck. He also owned and operated a farm in New Lyme for 20 years.



Gary was a member of the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau and he enjoyed fishing, woodworking and camping. He and Gail especially enjoyed their 2018 camping trip out west for eight weeks and spending a couple of winters in Florida. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren; and always attended his grandkids sporting events being sure to take plenty of photos.



He is survived by his wife, Gail A. (Fetters) Graves, whom he married May 30, 1971, of New Lyme; his two sons, Steven (Jennifer) Graves of Andover and Adam Graves of Jefferson, Ohio; five grandchildren, Zackary, Tessa, Allison, Justin and Jaxson; and his brother, James (Susan) Graves of Burlington, New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio. Calling hours are Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ashtabula County Ag Scholarship Fund, c/o Chris Zaebst to Rita Woodard, 4045 Russell Rd.,Dorset, OH 44032.

Gail would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of the Western Reserve and to her son, Adam, and granddaughter, Allison and all of the grandchildren for their help during this difficult time.

