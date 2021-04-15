Gary A. Coryea, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. Coryea, age 72, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, Ohio.

He was born Feb. 1, 1949, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, a son of Harold and Lois (Davidson) Coryea.



A long time area resident, Gary was a 1967 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School in Andover and Cuyahoga Community College.

He was employed at Cleveland Trust in Cleveland, Ohio, for 8 years as a banker and then moved to Texas where he owned and operated a mini market. He retired in 2007 and moved back to Ohio.

Gary attended the West Williamsfield Congregational Church.

He was a collector of American artifacts, and he loved to volunteer his time at the food bank and do gardening.



He is survived by his daughter, Christina Coryea Garcia of Houston, Texas and his mother, Lois Coryea of Andover.

He is preceded in death by his father and his sister, Kathryn Lorentz.



No public service will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

