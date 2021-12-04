Freddie E. Davis, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Freddie E. Davis, 77, of Andover, Ohio, died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Villas at the Lake in Conneaut, Ohio.

He was born August 23, 1944, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of Howard and Evelyn (Case) Davis.

A lifetime area resident, Mr. Davis attended Andover High School.

He served in the United States Navy on the USS Wasp during the Vietnam War and later served in the United States Air Force Reserves.

He was employed at Ayrshire in Chardon as a maintenance mechanic.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #226 in Andover and a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Jefferson.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Davis is survived by his two daughters, Coreen Davis of Andover, Ohio and Jody (Steve) Robinson of Harpersfield, Ohio; two granddaughters, Julia Glover of Harpersfield and Elizabeth Robinson of Madison; one great-grandson, Ryder Glover of Harpersfield; his brother, Leroy (Carol) Davis of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and his sister, Serena (Mike) Togger of Andover, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Bartley.

No services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

