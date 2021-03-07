Franklin Edward Lacy, Sr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin Edward Lacy, Sr., age 80, died on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was born on December 8, 1940 in Boomer, West Virginia, a son of Dennie Dosha (Hobbs) and Ezra Oliver Lacy. A longtime area resident, Franklin married Myrtle Alice Cole on October 3, 1959.

Franklin was a Railroad Engineer for Norfolk & Southern Railroad for 35 years, retiring in 2005. He then worked for Bayshore Campgrounds and Haines Marina, both of Andover.

Franklin was a member of the Brother Hood of Local Engineers, serving as the local chairman for several years. He Loved trains and even had an extensive collection of trains. Franklin also enjoyed fishing and hunting, playing golf, maintaining his lawn and doing woodworking. Spoiling and spending time with his family and grandchildren, was his favorite past time.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Catina Lacy and Tangela Canter; two sisters, Clara Arthur and Ruth Johnson and five brothers, James, Robert, Jack, Clarence and Carl Lacy.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Myrtle of Andover; five children, Franklin E. Lacy, Jr., of Appleton, Wisconsin, Belinda R. (John) Murton of Jefferson, Ohio, Timothy S. (Crys) Lacy of Andover, Ohio, Allison Lacy of Conneaut, Ohio and Deborah Stanley of Williamsfield, Ohio; son-in-law, Richard Canter of Tennessee; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, with one on the way and a great-great-grandson, with one on the way; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery in Jefferson, Ohio.

Social distancing and masks are required.

