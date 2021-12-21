ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank L. Maloney, age 65 of Andover, Ohio, died at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 19, 2021.



He was born May 13, 1956, in Brockton, Massachusetts, a son of David Lawrence and Elena (Saraiva) Maloney.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam War.



A resident of Andover for more than 30 years, Frank just retired February 14, 2021 from H & H Enterprises having worked the past 12 years there. Prior to that he was employed as a meat cutter for several area grocery stores for many years.

Frank was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover.

He was active in the Ashtabula County Republican Party having served on the Central Committee and the Executive Committee. Frank was the recipient of the “Patriot of the Year” award in May 2021. He enjoyed volunteering his time to support PV Schools by serving as a scorekeeper for boys basketball games, doing stats for games, and finding sponsors. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter.



Frank is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cindy L. (Johnson) Maloney, whom he married February 14, 1986, of Andover; his daughter, Elena Maloney of Andover; four sisters, Mary Betz, Anna Maloney Guyer, Theresa Melton and Rosalie Hamilton, all of Rhode Island; a half-brother, Raymond Saraiva of Massachusetts; a sister-in-law, Carol MacDonald of Rhode Island and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Brenda Maloney and great-niece, Hillary Guyer.



A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

