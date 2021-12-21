YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank E. Knapp, age 43, Youngstown, Ohio, died Friday, December 17, 2021.

He was born September 12, 1978 in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of Ora Frederick Knapp and Mamie Katherine (Lines) Knapp.

Formerly of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Frank had lived in Youngstown for the past several years. Frank grew up in Andover and was a 1998 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

He enjoyed working on cars.



Frank is survived by four children, Izabella Rose Nicole Knapp and Ryan James Reyes Knapp, both of Youngstown, Ohio and Skylar Michael Edward Knapp and Melakiy Fredrick Lee Knapp, both of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; a brother; Fred McBride of Andover; an aunt, Mary Lines and several nieces and nephews.



No public service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

