ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Evan “Buck” Gordon, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky, with his family by his side, after a brief illness.

He was born January 7, 1938, in Sparta, Illinois, the son of Rebecca Geraldine (Lively) and

Francis Ervin Gordon.

Buck was a 1956 graduate of Mount Palaski High School of Mount Palaski, Illinois.

He served four years on the USS Forrest Sherman in the United States Navy.

On April 24, 1965 he married Rita Helene Lynch.

He was a long-distance truck driver for Daniels Motor Freight and Eazor Express. He also

drove truck for Greenleaf Motor, and O&P Gas & Oil, retiring in 1999. Most

recently, he worked for Andover Union Cemetery Board.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking, gardening and was a member of the

Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club. He was also a member of the Cherry

Valley Church of the Nazarene.

Buck was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Marvin and Byron Gordon; three sisters, Marie Toadvine, Mary Gutreuter and Robyn Cochrane; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Harry) Cutlip; son-in-law Karl Evans; and nephews Keith Gutreuter and Ervin Toadvine.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Rita H. Gordon of Andover, Ohio; son, Joel E. (Jeannette) Gordon of Willoughby, Ohio; daughter, Amber L. Evans of Greene, Ohio; one sister, Elva

(Howard) Inselmann of Lincoln, Illinois; brothers-in-law, Tom (Patricia) Salo of

Lakewood, Ohio and Harry Cutlip of Kings Mountain, North Carolina; four

grandchildren, Brooke, Blake, Abigail and Anna; one great grandson, Khaza and

many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time.

