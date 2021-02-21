Frances E. Verina, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances E. Verina, age 91, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at home surrounded by family on Friday, February 19, 2021.

She was born December 7, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Arthur J. and Olga (Wing) Prior.

She was a 1947 graduate of Troy Local High School. She worked at Johnson Rubber in Middlefield and then attended nursing school in Youngstown.

Frances worked for Dr. Robert Waite in Kinsman for many years.

Frances attended the Kinsman Presbyterian Church and loved to work on their annual bazaar.

She loved to bake and operated a bakery for 7 years out of her home and also ran a refunding paper called “Finder’s Keepers” many years ago.

Her passions were mowing her lawn, flower gardening, having garage sales and cooking and baking for her family.

She married James Verina on October 19, 1956 and he preceded her in death on July 25,1999. She is also preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Barbara Verina Krupsa on October 10, 2000; two sisters, Mary Webber and Betty Jane Friihauf and two brothers, Alfred and Joseph Prior.

Frances is survived by her two children, James (Betty) Verina of Kinsman and Diane Verina Easton of Austintown; her five grandchildren, Jesse (Susanna) Clay, Jeremy Krupsa, Adam (Falyn) Krupsa, Kristen (Andrew) Peters and Kaitlyn Verina and six great-grandchildren. Frances had a special brother-in-law, Don Friihauf, who helped her with many things in her later years.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Susan Francis officiating.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Masks and social distancing are required inside the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nesface, PO Box 474, Kinsman, OH 44428 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frances E. Verina, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.