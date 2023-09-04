KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Macrina “ChiChi” Toth, age 81, died on Monday, September 4, 2023.

She was born on October 10, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Louise Marie (Belpulso) and Pasquale Anthony Annandono.

ChiChi graduated from one of the last classes of Andover High School, class of 1959, before the consolidation.

Formerly of Mentor, Ohio and a longtime Williamsfield resident, ChiChi moved to Kinsman in 2005.

On June 18, 1965, she married William Robert Toth. Together they began raising their three sons while living in Mentor until they moved to Andover in 1976. It was then, she began working for the former Andover Industries, where she was a third-shift paint supervisor. ChiChi worked for A.I. for over 25 years until they closed in 2006. She then began working for Combined Tactical of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, until she retired in 2015.

She always supported her sons in whatever they were doing and she loved cooking for them. ChiChi was renowned for her homemade pizza and her spaghetti sauce. On more than one occasion she would feed her son’s football team or what she loved most a house full of family. She enjoyed playing games on her computer and staying connected on social media with her cousins.

ChiChi is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Bill of Kinsman, Ohio; three sons, William R. (Pamela Baumgardner) Toth, Jr., of Kinsman, Ohio, Robert W. (Kimberly) Toth of Boardman, Ohio and Patrick J.(Christian Stillwagon) Toth of Andover, Ohio; three brothers, Joseph V. Annandono of Warren, Ohio, Patrick (Jean) Annandono of Greenville, Pennsylvania and John L. Annandono of Andover, Ohio; five grandchildren, Robert, Allison, Jacklyn, J. William and Julia; she will be dearly missed by her dog, Ziggy, cat, Beans; as well as many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6397 State Route 87, Kinsman, Ohio, on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, officiated by Father John Ettinger.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 8, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

