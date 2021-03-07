Floyd “Pete” William Patterson, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd William “Pete” Patterson, age 86, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

He was born on September 16, 1934 in Greig, New York, a son of Faith Elizabeth (Norton) and Sterlyn Owen Patterson.

Pete was a 1952 graduate of Cortland High School.

On September 13, 1953, he married Patricia Ellen Shreckengosh.

He began working for the phone company, then Ohio Bell. As an installer and repairman, Pete served the phone company for 41 years and retired in 1999.

Pete was a life member of the North America Hunting Club and bowled on a league. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, going bowling, digging up bottles and buying and selling railroad insulators with his son, James.

Pete is preceded in death by his parents; his son, James S. Patterson; his daughter-in-law, Jennie L. Patterson; a sister, Carol Ruiter and four brothers, Hugh, Eugene, Paul, Kent Patterson.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Patricia of Williamsfield, Ohio; four sons, Roger W. (Patricia) Patterson of Swansboro, North Carolina, Timothy R. Patterson of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, Thomas E. Patterson of Williamsfield, Ohio and John A. (Lori) Patterson of Andover, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and his niece, that felt like his daughter, Jill Clifton of Greig, New York.

No public services will be held.

